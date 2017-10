Video

A thief's first attempt to snatch the purse of a pensioner shopping in Aldi fails.

He has another go and after ten seconds of trying to grab the 87-year-old's money, he is successful.

It happened in a branch of Aldi in Oswestry, Shropshire, on Tuesday.

Police are describing it as a "distraction theft", in which the man talking to the shopper is suspected of taking part.