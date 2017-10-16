Painted rocks for fallen soldiers

Video
Rocks painted in memory of fallen soldiers
Primary school children in Shropshire are painting more than 500 rocks to remember fallen soldiers.
The stones have been decorated by pupils at Newdale Primary School in Telford with poppy designs and will each carry the name of a Shropshire soldier.
They are being sponsored to raise money for The Royal British Legion and will be hidden for people to find and return them.
They will eventually form a permanent rockery memorial on the school grounds.
