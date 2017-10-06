Nanny aims to get children cooking

Video

A nanny is trying to get children more involved in the kitchen by sharing some of her most popular recipes online.

Claire Smith from Telford, known to her Facebook followers as Nanny Claire, believes cooking can be a bonding experience for families.

She also says children will take a greater interest in eating well, if they help make the meals themselves.

The recipes she publishes involve activities which children might enjoy, such as breaking up corn flakes, smashing eggs and arranging multi-coloured fruit on skewers.

Ms Smith has spent more than 30 years working with families all over the world,