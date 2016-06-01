The team that tracked Sputnik
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The team that tracked Sputnik - and the world's first intercontinental ballistic missile

Sixty years ago, the rocket that sent Sputnik into space was the first intercontinental ballistic missile ever launched.

The (barely finished) Lovell radio telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire was the only instrument with the scale and power to potentially track it.

Dr Bryan Lovell explains the leading role British scientists played there in this chapter of the Cold War.

