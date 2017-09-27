Historical abuse claims against doctor

Video

Six more alleged victims of historical sex abuse by a GP have contacted police.

Five people had previously come forward to make allegations against Dr Gerard Rogerson, who worked in Whitchurch, Shropshire, before his death in 2000.

The men and women claim they were abused in the 1970s when they were all children, lawyers said.

Some have kept the abuse a secret from their families for 40 years, Victoria Neale from Hudgell Solicitors said.