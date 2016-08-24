How one man in his boat saved lives

Video

The Rogers family were the heart of the coracle community for centuries.

Their small, simple, handmade boats were a regular sight on the River Severn at Ironbridge, Shropshire, for about 300 years.

Now more light has been shed on the final three coracle-making generations of the family, the last of whom died in 2003.

The story includes Tommy Rogers, who got in trouble with the law for poaching, although there are people who claim his illegal activity saved their lives.

Britain Afloat: The Coracle is broadcast on BBC Two on Saturday 7 October at 20:00 BST. It will also be available on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.