Biker jailed for M6 wheelies

A motorcyclist who performed wheelies and took a selfie while driving on the M6 has been jailed for eight months.

Pawel Zietowski, 27, was filmed by an unmarked police patrol for 16 minutes as he used his thighs to steer the bike and even rummaged through a backpack to find a mobile phone.

He was also given a driving ban of 28 months at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said officers filmed Zietowski in June between junction 12 and Stafford services.