Toddlers learn from Telford national BMX champion

Video

A national BMX champion is passing on his skills to pre-school children.

Callum Edwards, from Telford, is helping the under-fives around a mini-track and some are venturing out on to the full-size circuit.

The 16-year-old says he'd like to go into coaching one day and has come up with a buddy-scheme at his home-track in Dawley, so that the older riders can mentor the younger ones.

The youngest rider there is just 18 months old.