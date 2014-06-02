'Rare' Shropshire pine marten colony flourishing

Video

Pine martens have become a rare sight in Britain, outside Scotland, but there is a colony flourishing at a secret location in Shropshire.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust has been filming them with hidden cameras near Clun and has been back to them this week to collect the latest footage.

When they were first spotted two years ago, the wildlife trust said it was assumed they would struggle to establish themselves, but the pine martens seem to be proving the experts wrong.

At least eight different pine martens have been caught on camera and maybe more.