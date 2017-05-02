Video

Predators such as foxes and badgers are getting at the eggs and chicks, conservationists say

Electric fences are being put up on the Shropshire hills to protect ground-nesting birds nests from predators.

Hidden cameras have captured foxes and badgers eating curlew eggs before they hatch.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has put curlews on its red list of globally threatened species.

The charity says the UK breeding population has declined by at least 50% in the last 25 years.