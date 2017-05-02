Video

Macey can take part in sport thanks to her carbon fibre leg.

A seven-year-old girl from Shropshire is one of the first children in England to receive a running blade on the NHS.

Her blade will need replacing every two years as she grows but there is no guarantee government funding will continue beyond March 2018.

