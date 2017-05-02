Video

Macey is able to take part in sport thanks to her new carbon fibre 'leg' but will funding continue?

A seven-year-old girl from Shropshire is one of the first children in England to receive a running blade on the NHS.

Macey Hand, from Bridgnorth had to have her foot amputated after she was born.

Her blade will need replacing every two years as she grows but there is no guarantee government funding will continue beyond March 2018.

Her parents are hoping the scheme proves successful enough for further cash to be invested.