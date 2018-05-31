Media player
Syrian refugee violinist starts new life
Syria refugee Aboud Kaplo taught himself to play the violin on the internet.
Seeing his plight, Oxford University lent him an instrument.
Now he, his violin and his family are making a new life in Australia.
31 May 2018
