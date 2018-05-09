Media player
Social media street signs pop up in Oxford
Fake signs like Facebook Row and Snapchat End are causing confusion around the streets of Oxford.
The social media-inspired signage was installed by the same mysterious artist who put up Middle Earth and Narnia signs in nearby Didcot.
Oxford City Council said the signs would be removed as they make the city hard to navigate.
09 May 2018
