Travellers camp on Bicester park-and-ride site
About 25 caravans belonging to a family of travellers have moved onto a park-and-ride site in Oxfordshire.
They arrived at Bicester park and ride site Thursday 5 April and Stagecoach has stopped serving its bus stops following their arrival.
It is the fourth time travellers have taken up residence on a park-and-ride site in the county in recent months.
12 Apr 2018
