Travellers occupy Bicester Park and Ride
About 25 caravans belonging to a family of travellers have moved onto a park-and-ride site in Oxfordshire.

They arrived at Bicester park and ride site Thursday 5 April and Stagecoach has stopped serving its bus stops following their arrival.

It is the fourth time travellers have taken up residence on a park-and-ride site in the county in recent months.

  • 12 Apr 2018