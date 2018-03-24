Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meningitis survivor beats odds to ski
Charlotte Nott, aged 10, lost all four limbs to meningitis when she was just two years old.
But her "amazing fighting spirit" meant she beat the virus against the odds, says her family.
Now, eight years on, she's been skiing for the first time.
-
24 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window