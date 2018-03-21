Fairytale over for Narnia road signs
Video

Didcot's Narnia and Middle Earth sign-changer found

A prankster who added Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland to road signs in Didcot said he had wanted to change perceptions of the Oxfordshire town.

The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.

Oxfordshire County Council has now started to remove them to prevent drivers becoming distracted.

