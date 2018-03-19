Narnia and Middle Earth appear on signs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Signs in Didcot point to Narnia, Gotham City and Middle Earth

Fictional worlds such as Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland have mysteriously appeared on road signs in Oxfordshire.

The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.

The fantasy locations were recently added to five signs along the A4130 in Oxfordshire.

  • 19 Mar 2018