Belle the hand-reared rhino
Baby Belle, the hand-reared rhino

A white rhino that was hand reared after being born with a broken leg has been reunited with its mother.

Belle is Cotswold Wildlife Park's first hand reared white rhino calf.

A team of rhino keepers were with her 24-hours a day until she could be reintroduced to her mother Nancy.

  • 21 Feb 2018
