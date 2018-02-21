Media player
Baby Belle, the hand-reared rhino
A white rhino that was hand reared after being born with a broken leg has been reunited with its mother.
Belle is Cotswold Wildlife Park's first hand reared white rhino calf.
A team of rhino keepers were with her 24-hours a day until she could be reintroduced to her mother Nancy.
21 Feb 2018
