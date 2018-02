Video

A year ago, Emily Snuggs could have died at any moment after her anorexia caused her weight to drop to 5st 13lb.

Now 18, the singer-songwriter, from Wantage, Oxfordshire, has recovered with the help of music - and wants others suffering from the eating disorder to know there is hope.

For details of organisations which offer advice and support with eating disorders, visit bbc.co.uk/actionline