The woman who opposed the right to vote

The extension of the right to vote to some women in 1918 was a victory for female suffrage campaigners, but was not supported by every woman.

Mary Humphrey Ward, from Oxford, actively fought against moves to allow women to vote in the early 20th century.

The novelist founded the Women's National Anti-Suffrage League and wrote books and articles criticising women's suffrage campaigners.

But despite opposing votes for women, she was passionate about education for women and helped establish Somerville College at the University of Oxford.