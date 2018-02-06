Media player
Video
Life on the road: One man and his horse
John lives the life of a nomad, travelling the country in his wagon pulled by his horse, Barney.
He rejected the "rat race" when he was 16, and is still living the life 24 years later.
06 Feb 2018
- From the section Oxford
