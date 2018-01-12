'Micro-house' valued at £300,000
A home that was built on a parking space has been valued at £300,000.

The "micro-house" in Wheatley, Oxfordshire, is 36 square metres in size, offering about the same amount of space as a London Underground carriage.

The two-storey building includes a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room area.

It was built by Mark Keely, who felt it could appeal to people who were looking to move on from living with parents.

