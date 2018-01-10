Video

Theresa May has been challenged over a leaked memo from a hospital in Oxford which warned cancer care was becoming "unsustainable".

The document, which was leaked to The Times, said patients were facing delays as nurse numbers were about 40% down.

It prompted Labour MP Luciana Berger to call on Mrs May to apologise during Prime Minister's Questions earlier.

Mrs May responded by saying there were "absolutely no plans" to delay chemotherapy or reduce the number of cycles for patients in Oxfordshire.