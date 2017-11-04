Video

A handwritten version of a book outlining moral and spiritual codes for everyday life is about to go on display.

Shikshapatri, by the founder of Swaminarayan Hinduism, is venerated by millions of Hindus.

It was a gift by Shree Swaminarayan to the Governor of Bombay, Sir John Malcolm, to promote understanding between cultures.

It is now kept by the Bodleian Library in Oxford which puts it on display several times a year when followers come and pay respects and perform the Aarti ceremony.