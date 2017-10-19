Video
Centuries-old city wall inspection carried out
A section of city wall that sits in the grounds of an Oxford University college has been inspected, as part of a tradition that is centuries old.
Every three years the Lord Mayor of Oxford is invited into New College to check the wall is being maintained.
It stems from an agreement William of Wykeham made when he founded New College in 1379.
It states the wall must be looked after and be inspected by the mayor every three years.
19 Oct 2017
