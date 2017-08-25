The moment a bag snatcher pulls a women to the ground

Video

A man who snatched a woman's bag with so much force he pulled her to the ground has been jailed.

Gavin Paul Newbold, 38, approached the woman in her late-70s from behind and snatched her bag, injuring her.

The theft happened in New Road, Oxford, on 19 July.

The woman, who lost a tooth, is still recovering, police said.

Newbold, of Salesian Gardens, Oxford, was jailed for three years and eight months at the city's crown court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted theft, and possessing Class A drugs.