A tattoo artist in Witney is helping women who've undergone breast surgery by tattooing life-like nipples for them free of charge.

Felicity Denham, from the Hook and Eye tattoo parlour, also uses tattoos to camouflage scars and draw eyebrows on people with alopecia.

Roz De Oliveira said the procedure has changed her life. "It's like finding a guardian angel", she added.