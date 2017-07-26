Armed boy filmed on stolen fork-lift

Video

A member of the public filmed the moment an armed 15-year-old boy drove through an Oxfordshire village on a stolen fork-lift truck.

The police helicopter was scrambled when reports emerged of the vehicle being driven "erratically" around Hazel Gardens in Sonning Common. A car was also tipped over.

The boy admitted aggravated vehicle taking, possessing an unloaded firearm, and careless driving at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

He will be sentenced on 16 August.