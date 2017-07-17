Police dashcam captures 127mph chase through Hampshire

Video

Police dashcam footage shows a drunken driver being chase at speeds of up 127mph by police.

Three officers were injured and two police cars written off when Martin Ralfs crashed into a roadblock on the M27 in Hampshire in April.

The 58-year-old, from Southampton, was jailed for two years for dangerous driving, drinking and driving, failing to stop and breaches of a restraining order.

Southampton Crown Court heard he had become depressed over a failed relationship.