Video
Oxford United fans invited onto pitch following game
It's not often that football fans are encouraged to invade the pitch after a game.
But that is what took place following Oxford United's friendly against Middlesbrough on tour in Portugal.
The club's supporters were invited to come onto the pitch and meet the players and coaching staff.
It first happened on Oxford's 2015 summer tour in Austria, and has now become something of a pre-season tradition.
14 Jul 2017
