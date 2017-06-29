Tower residents' fear as cladding removed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oxford Tower residents' voice fears as cladding removed

The cladding is being removed from Oxford's Windrush Tower after it failed fire safety checks.

The tests were carried out after the Grenfell Tower fire in London, in which 80 people are presumed dead.

Residents, who were initially told their homes were safe, have voiced concerns at their treatment.

  • 29 Jun 2017