Hospices 'as much about living as dying'

Video

Hospice user Moira Leadbetter tells the BBC about her experiences of palliative care.

A hospice invited the BBC to see how it helps people at the end of their life.

The Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice, near Henley, relies on donations from the public for up to 75% of its funding.

Moira Leadbetter, who is suffering with an incurable brain tumour, said: "I know the NHS is stretched beyond belief, but I think end of life care is just so important."