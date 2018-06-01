Media player
Hairdryer speed gun gran Jean Brooks on being famous
A woman who was filmed using a hairdryer as an imitation speed gun says she has "never experienced anything like it", since the story went viral a year ago.
The video of Jean Brooks, from Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, has been viewed more than 53 million times on the BBC Radio Nottingham Facebook page.
01 Jun 2018
