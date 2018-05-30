Police chase ex-footballer jumps from van

Video

Police footage shows ex-Nottingham Forest footballer Luke Thomas jumping out of a moving van to escape officers.

The 20-year-old crashed the vehicle in the St Ann's area of Nottingham last June, before climbing over a fence and throwing a loaded handgun into a family's garden.

DNA linked the van and gun to Thomas, and he was arrested a few weeks later.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as dangerous driving, and was jailed for five years.

Thomas, who represented Forest before a knee injury curtailed his career, admitted acting as a weapon "courier", but claimed he had not known the gun was loaded.