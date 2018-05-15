Last Dambuster at RAF sculpture ceremony

Media player
Last British Dambuster at RAF sculpture ceremony
The last surviving British member of the Dambusters raid was on hand to lead a groundbreaking ceremony for a full-size steel sculpture of a Lancaster bomber.
Sq Ldr George Leonard "Johnny" Johnson and other veterans marked the start of the project, that will see the sculpture stand next to the A46 between Newark and Lincoln at Norton Disney.
15 May 2018
