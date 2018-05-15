Media player
'We need loads more people like Janet'
A 68-year-old grandmother has won an award for her work helping others, despite battling cancer herself.
Janet Enever, from Brinsley, is the first winner of the inaugural Nottinghamshire Community Heroes Awards.
15 May 2018
