'Diathlete' runs 25 marathons in 30 days

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Diathlete' Gavin Griffiths runs 25 marathons in 30 days
A man who has type 1 diabetes has run 25 marathons in 30 days to raise awareness about his condition.
Gavin Griffiths, from London, spoke to the BBC during a run from Notts County's stadium in Nottingham to the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Thursday.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-44115976/diathlete-gavin-griffiths-runs-25-marathons-in-30-daysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window