'Diathlete' runs 25 marathons in 30 days
A man who has type 1 diabetes has run 25 marathons in 30 days to raise awareness about his condition.

Gavin Griffiths, from London, spoke to the BBC during a run from Notts County's stadium in Nottingham to the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Thursday.

  • 15 May 2018