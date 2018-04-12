Media player
Five to tackle Oceans Seven swimming challenge
Five women will face some of the strongest currents in the world as they swim in a series of ocean challenges.
The Open Water Ladies Relay team aim to complete the Oceans Seven challenge by 2022.
They already achieved a world record when they posted the fastest two-way crossing of the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland, and other swims will take them to California, Hawaii, Japan and New Zealand.
12 Apr 2018
