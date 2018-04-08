Road closed for a month - for toads

Video

A road in a Nottinghamshire village closed for one month - to allow toads to cross safely.

Margaret Cooper first asked Nottinghamshire County Council to close Beanford Lane after she and her husband were upset to find many dead toads on the road.

She and members of the "toad patrol" head out to the road and nearby Blind Lane to monitor the toads' migration.

The arrangement to close the road every March has been in place for nearly 20 years.