'Reckless' bikers pull wheelies on M1

Video

Motorcyclists have been captured pulling wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic on the M1 motorway in Nottinghamshire.

The driver who captured the dashcam footage, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 25, said the riding was "dangerous, reckless and stupid".

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it received a report of motorbikes being ridden dangerously near Trowell Services on 11 March and had referred them to neighbouring forces.