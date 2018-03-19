Sex offender caught by 'paedo hunters'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Child sex offender Ricky Slade caught by 'paedo hunters'
Child sex offender, Ricky Slade, who was confronted by a self-styled "paedophile hunting" group died in prison while awaiting sentence, an inquest has heard.
The 30-year-old, from Nottingham, chatted to members of a group called The Hunted One who pretended to be girls aged 10, 12 and 14.
He was due to be sentenced in February last year and had been warned he would be jailed.
The inquest continues.
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-43462125/child-sex-offender-ricky-slade-caught-by-paedo-huntersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window