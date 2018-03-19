Sex offender caught by 'paedo hunters'

Video

Child sex offender, Ricky Slade, who was confronted by a self-styled "paedophile hunting" group died in prison while awaiting sentence, an inquest has heard.

The 30-year-old, from Nottingham, chatted to members of a group called The Hunted One who pretended to be girls aged 10, 12 and 14.

He was due to be sentenced in February last year and had been warned he would be jailed.

The inquest continues.