Watch: Attack on Egyptian teenager
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mariam Moustafa: Footage of attack on Egyptian teenager

Footage has emerged of an attack on an Egyptian student on a bus in Nottingham.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, died on Wednesday after being attacked by a group three weeks ago.

Nottinghamshire Police are keeping an "open mind" about whether the attack, which has sparked outrage in her home country, was racially motivated.

The force has confirmed the footage shows the incident in Upper Parliament Street.

  • 16 Mar 2018