Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Putting baby's heart back inside her body
A baby who was born with her heart outside her chest has now had surgery to put it back inside her body.
Vanellope Wilkins, from Nottingham, now three months old, is the first baby in the UK to survive the rare condition.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 GMT on Monday 12 March on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
-
11 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-43348743/putting-baby-s-heart-back-inside-her-bodyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window