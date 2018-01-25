Fitness guru Mr Motivator is back

Media player
Fitness guru Mr Motivator leads wellness week in Nottingham
The 1990s fitness icon Mr Motivator has returned to inspire people to get active in Nottingham.
He led a group exercise session at Nottingham Trent University on Wednesday as part of a wellness week organised by local businesses.
25 Jan 2018
