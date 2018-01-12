The 3,000-mile trip for mental health

Video

Jake Tyler says his epic expedition across Great Britain has helped tackle his mental health problems.

The 31-year-old, from Brighton, has struggled with anxiety and depression since the age of 15 and said he had a "breakdown" in April 2016.

Later that year he began his 3,000-mile trip on foot, visiting every national park on the way to Scotland.

He has stayed with strangers following appeals on social media on the way back to his hometown.

BBC News spoke to Jake in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, as he approaches the final stages of his journey.

Video journalists: Dave Wade and Chris Waring