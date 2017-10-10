Taxi driver tackles two armed robbers

Video

Dashcam footage has captured the dramatic moment a taxi driver tackled two armed robbers at a petrol garage in Nottinghamshire.

The driver's intervention at the Castelle Service Station in Warsop on August 5 meant one robber left behind a trainer, baseball cap and an imitation firearm.

As a result, police were able to forensically link the robber via the DNA left on the trainer and cap.

Two men have now been jailed for a combined 10 years and six months.

Nottinghamshire Police has commended the driver for his "brave actions".