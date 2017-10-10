Video

Rock band Neck Deep scrapped their show at Nottingham's Rock City on Monday after what appears to be a physical altercation with security guards.

Gig-goer Rob Jackson told the BBC he saw one guard "almost body-rolling" people to the floor after fans started crowd-surfing two songs into the set.

After the band intervened, singer Ben Barlow called the gig off and said "security had messed it up".

Rock City said the staff's response "did not appear disproportionate".