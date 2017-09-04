Size 10 beauty queen: 'Why I handed back my crown'

Video

The winner of a beauty pageant held in Nottingham says she has been inundated with support after handing back her crown.

Zoiey Smale, a size 10, says organisers of Miss United Continents UK told her to lose weight before competing in the international round of the competition.

Responding to media reports, competition organisers said Zoiey was advised to follow "a healthy diet and regular exercise to the best of her ability" and "things have been taken out of context".