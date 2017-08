Video

A family decided to turn a "nuisance" tree that was damaging their home and obstructing the road into a work of art.

The Welch family, from Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, hope their special totem pole, which celebrates their lives, can be enjoyed by visitors to their garden.

Liz Welch said they were prompted to get the sculpture made after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.